A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

SHANGHAI China's yuan was flat against the dollar on Thursday as traders grew cautious ahead of a G20 meeting in Shanghai which is expected to discuss volatile currency and equity markets and signs of economic weakness throughout the world.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.5318 per dollar prior to the market open, weakening it for a third consecutive day back to its pre-Lunar New Year levels but only 0.02 percent softer than the previous fix 6.5302.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5335 per dollar and was changing hands at the same rate by midday, almost flat from the previous close.

"The market expects the yuan to remain stable around the G20 meeting," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "My personal guess is the yuan will move between 6.51 and 6.55 in the near term."

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group 20 countries will gather this week in Shanghai to discuss the troubled global economy, although any investors hoping for a grand plan from the world's top financial officials to stabilise shaky markets are set for disappointment, insiders say.

Quoting China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei, China Daily reported a proposal to devalue China's yuan is not on the agenda for the week.

Traders said they also did not expect the yuan to be formally included in the discussions on the G20 meeting but they admitted China needs to communicate more clearly with the market.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said China must make it clear that no "major devaluation" is coming in the future and it must stay on the path of reform, again implying the importance for Beijing to communicate its policies more clearly with the market.

The yuan continues to face depreciation pressure due to a slowing economy, and uncertainty over Beijing's intentions after it let the currency fall in recent months, traders said.

However, the chairman of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the country's largest bank by assets, said on Thursday there was no basis for continued depreciation of the Chinese currency.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.06 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.5374 per dollar.

The onshore yuan softened 0.5 percent against the euro EURCNY=CFXS by midday at 7.2036. It firmed 0.2 percent against the Japanese yen JPYCNY=CFXS, hovering at 5.8207 to 100 yen.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)