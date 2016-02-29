SHANGHAI China's yuan edged down against the dollar on Monday as the central bank fixed a softer midpoint but continued to intervene to control the pace of currency's depreciation, traders said.

"Dollar buying was quite intense this morning, but the yuan's value has barely changed since its open," said a dealer at an Asia bank in Shanghai, referring to views that state-owned banks were buying yuan on behalf of the central bank.

On Sunday, the vice-governor of China's central bank deflected concerns over the possibility of an extended fall in the country's foreign exchange reserves and reaffirmed confidence in the strength of the yuan.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5452 per dollar prior to the market open, the softest in almost a month and 0.17 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.5338.

In the spot market, yuan opened at 6.5470 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5481 at midday, easing 0.1 percent from the previous close.

Traders said the midpoint set by the central bank was in line with the yuan's exchange rate weighted against a basket of trade-related currencies.

The index for the yuan's value based on the trade-weighted basket stood at 99.29 by the end of last week, indicating the yuan depreciated by 0.16 percent in the week, the latest data issued by the market, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), showed.

In the G20 meeting late last week, financial leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies agreed to inform each other in advance about policy decisions that could lead to devaluations of their currencies.

"Market sentiment (towards the yuan) is much better now than in January, even though not much came out of the G20 meeting," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"The marginal slide in the yuan's value recently is understandable because the currency is always under depreciation pressure according to the market expectations."

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5502 per dollar by midday, and is moving towards the onshore spot. The spread between those two is less than 25 pips.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.7 percent against the euro by midday at 7.1530. It also firmed 0.3 percent against the Japanese yen, hovering at 5.7733 to 100 yen.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)