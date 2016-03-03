SHANGHAI China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank fixed a stronger midpoint ahead of the National People's Congress meeting that will open on Saturday.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5412 per dollar prior to the market open, 0.12 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.549.

The spot market opened at 6.5422 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5436 at midday, strengthening 0.11 percent from the previous close.

"My personal guess is the yuan will remain stable until the end of March when it might start weakening to its January levels," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

In January, the central bank allowed the currency to ease more than 1 percent against the dollar at one point to lows around 6.58, following a major devaluation in August 2015. The sharp drop shocked global markets, but is now widely seen as a move to more closely align the yuan with a basket of currencies rather than a second outright devaluation.

Guan Tao, a former senior official at China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange, wrote in a commentary that foreign exchange control was essential in the yuan's stability in the Asian financial crisis and it is a lesson worth learning in the country's present currency market conditions.

Uncertainties surrounding the health of the world's second-largest economy are likely to keep pressure on the yuan despite central bank efforts to stabilise the currency.

Reflecting market jitters, Moody's on Thursday changed its outlooks on 38 Chinese state-owned enterprises and rated subsidiaries to negative following its decision to downgrade to negative from stable the outlook on the Aa3 rating of China on Wednesday.

In a related development, sources told Reuters that China plans to target broad-based money supply growth of around 13 percent this year, a signal that further monetary policy easing is likely during a painful economic restructuring that could see millions of workers losing jobs.

China's central bank resumed its easing cycle on Monday, injecting an estimated $100 billion worth of long-term cash into the economy to cushion the pain from job layoffs and bankruptcies in industries plagued by overcapacity.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.02 percent weaker than its onshore counterpart at 6.5448 per dollar.

Onshore yuan softened 0.1 percent against the euro by the lunch time at 7.1066. It also eased 0.1 percent against the Japanese yen, hovering at 5.7461 to 100 yen.

