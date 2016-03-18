A logo of yuan is seen at a foreign exchange store in Shanghai, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI Onshore yuan firmed sharply against the dollar on Friday, reaching a 2016 high after the central bank fixed the strongest midpoint this year as the greenback fell again following the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on U.S. interest rate hikes.

If the yuan closes at the midday level of 6.4654, it would strengthen 0.4 percent against the dollar this week and 2 percent from early January when overseas speculation about depreciation peaked.

Offshore yuan strengthened to its firmest since early December, trading stronger than the onshore spot.

The dollar index, which tracks it against a basket of six major currencies, tumbled 1.2 percent overnight and retained its loss around midday Friday at 94.763, the weakest level since October after the Fed adopted a more dovish outlook for future U.S. rate hikes.

In line with the dollar's broad fall, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4628 per dollar prior to market open. That was 0.52 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.4961, and the biggest daily rise since November.

The spot market opened at 6.4615 per dollar and hit an intraday high of 6.4559, its firmest since late December, before easing at midday to 6.4654, or 0.16 percent stronger than the previous close.

"Dollar supply and demand have become more balanced in the past week," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"Each day, morning trade remains stable while the currency market adjusts itself in the afternoon trade, trying to move ahead of the next day's PBOC midpoint."

Traders also reported a pickup in the night trade and said the overall direction of the currency market is in the interests of the authorities.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.10 percent stronger than the onshore spot at 6.4588 per dollar due to a trimming of short positions triggered by the dollar's dive, overseas dealers said.

The spread between offshore and onshore spots remained relatively stable around 25 pips on the strong side in the past two days since the Fed announcement, they added.

"In both the spot/forward markets, people are selling dollars," said a dealer at Bank of East Asia.

"Forwards show an easing in yuan's depreciation pressure but the market still expects two rate hikes from the Fed. The dollar will surely rebound," he said.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)