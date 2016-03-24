A man scoops a handful of one-yuan coins collected from coin-operated laundry machines, as he shows them to reporters in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI China's yuan eased against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank fixed a much weaker midpoint in response to the greenback's rebound this week.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies climbed to a one-week high at 96.188 in Asian trade, boosted by hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the possibility of more interest rate hikes this year.

As such, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5150 per dollar prior to the market open, easing 0.33 percent from the previous fix of 6.4936.

That marked the PBOC's biggest daily weakening of the midpoint since Jan. 7.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.5135 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5105 at midday, 0.07 percent softer than the previous close.

"The surprising weakening of the midpoint has fuelled speculations that the PBOC has again acted ahead of the curve as the market has started to price in more possibility of a Fed rate hike in April," said Zhou Hao, senior EM economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.

While many traders do not expect an April hike, they said such a rise would surely revive depreciation pressure on the yuan.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that China is engineering a steady depreciation of its yuan in a move that has gone largely unnoticed because its weakness this year has come against the currencies of trading partners rather than the dollar.

Onshore one-year yuan/dollar deliverable forwards CNY1YOR= were quoted at 6.5966 around midday, implying expectations of a bigger depreciation over 12 months than seen in Wednesday's close of 6.5880.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.08 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.5159 per dollar by midday.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.7035, 2.81 percent weaker from the midpoint.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)