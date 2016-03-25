REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. - RTX2469F

SHANGHAI China's yuan eased against the dollar by midday on Friday after the softest midpoint fixing in two weeks, in response to the dollar's strength and weaker emerging market currencies.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5223 per dollar prior to market open, 0.11 percent weaker than the previous fix 6.515, softening 0.9 percent from last Friday's fix.

The spot market opened at 6.5170 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5196 at midday, easing 0.11 percent from the previous close and headed for its fifth day of losses.

If the yuan closes around the midday level, it would be down 0.7 percent against the dollar for the week, its biggest weekly decline since the week ended Jan. 8.

While some traders were confused by the recent pattern of midpoint settings - Wednesday's firm guidance was not in line with the dollar's rise in the week - a trader from a Chinese commercial lender in Shanghai said his bank's estimates in the past week had not missed the daily fix beyond 20 pips.

"We also look at emerging market currencies," he said, "So it's actually not that surprising when the yuan/dollar fix is moving in the same direction as the dollar index."

The dollar was on track for a weekly gain of more than 1 percent against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Friday.

Traders also said a dollar-selling mood had dominated the market in the past week as most strike prices stayed below the official guidance rate. State banks were believed to be largely sidelined, only entering the market to engage in profit-taking for themselves.

"The daily USD-CNY fixings have shown larger fluctuations over the past 1-2 weeks," wrote HSBC in its global research note.

"We believe the PBOC has seized this opportunity of relative calm in the global financial markets to introduce greater two-way volatility in USD-RMB."

Speaking at an annual forum in Boao on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, central bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said China opposes competitive currency depreciation and there should be increased global coordination on foreign exchange policies.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.13 percent softer than the onshore spot at 6.528 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.706, or 2.74 percent weaker from the midpoint.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)