100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

SHANGHAI The yuan edged lower against the dollar on Monday, after the central bank fixed the softest midpoint this month as the dollar rallied from last week's trough.

Prior to the market's open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5120 per dollar, 0.34 percent weaker than the previous fix 6.4898, reflecting the dollar index's gain of 0.5 percent against a basket of major currencies on Friday.

The spot market opened at 6.5051 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5063 at midday, easing 0.07 percent from the previous close.

Traders reported a bout of dollar-selling around 6.5080 before trading stabilised near 6.5050 with the dollar index's recovery losing some steam towards noon.

The latest China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) data showed that the index for the yuan's value based on the market's trade-weighted basket stood at 97.22 last week, the lowest on record, also down 0.16 percent from the week of April 11-15. The index was first published by CFETS in December 2015, setting the yuan's value at 100 at the end of 2014.

"The market consensus is that the index would fall further until it hits an unannounced level that is approved by the authorities," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.11 percent softer than the onshore spot at 6.5137 per dollar, with some traders saying the volatility in the offshore market has been less pronounced than in the onshore market in the past week.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6915, or 2.68 percent softer than the midpoint.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)