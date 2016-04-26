SHANGHAI The yuan barely moved against the dollar on Tuesday despite a firmer midpoint setting by the central bank, with traders saying the market the previous day already priced in a weakening of the greenback.

The dollar index slipped 0.3 percent overnight against a basket of major currencies on profit-taking ahead of central bank policy meetings in the United States and Japan later this week.

The People's Bank of China set Tuesday's midpoint rate at 6.4882 per dollar prior to market open, 0.37 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.5120.

The spot market opened at 6.4890 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4936 at midday, almost steady from the previous close.

Traders noted greater volatility in the midpoint over the past month, with the official guidance rate moving more in line with the dollar's global performance.

"About a month ago, there was a 50 percent discount of the dollar's movement reflected in the next day's midpoint; then 30 percent, now there seems to be no discount at all," said one trader from a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

Another dealer from a different commercial bank said he was confused by increased volatility in the setting of the midpoint.

"Nowadays, main market players are those profit-takers from major banks, which guarantees there'd be no big swings more than 20 or 30 pips a day in the yuan's value," he said.

"There's no use in the midpoint being more volatile."

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimated on Monday that global investors are expected to pull $538 billion out of China's slowing economy in 2016, although the pace of outflows has dropped.

On Tuesday, the offshore yuan was trading 0.15 percent softer than the onshore spot at 6.5032 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6825, or 2.91 percent weaker than the midpoint.

The yuan market at a glance:

ONSHORE:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4882 6.5120 0.37%

Spot yuan 6.4936 6.4945 0.01%

Divergence from 0.08%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.00%

Spot change since 2005 27.46%

revaluation

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan * 6.5032 -0.15%

Offshore 6.6825 -2.91%

non-deliverable

forwards **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint..

