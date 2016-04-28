100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

SHANGHAI The yuan reversed early losses, firming by midday on Thursday as the dollar weakened in morning Asian trade following the Bank of Japan's decision to hold off on expanding monetary stimulus, traders said.

The spot yuan opened at 6.5000 per dollar and hit an intraday low of 6.5014. It then strengthened and was changing hands at 6.4905 at midday, 0.07 percent stronger than the previous close.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4954 per dollar prior to market open, 0.18 percent softer than the previous fix 6.4837, mainly in response to weaker emerging market currencies, traders said.

They also added the weakening of the dollar in morning trade has led the market to shrug off the official guidance rate set by the central bank.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.16 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.5009 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.678, or 2.73 percent softer than the midpoint.

