SHANGHAI The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday set its official midpoint rate at 6.4589 per dollar prior to the market opening, strengthening a record 0.56 percent from the previous day's fix of 6.4954.

The move, while reflecting the dollar's overnight weakness in global markets, was in line with the Chinese central bank's recent reforms to allow the Chinese currency to increase its two-way volatility to gradually build up a more market-oriented exchange rate regime, traders said.

