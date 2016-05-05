100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI The yuan started Thursday with a slide, after the central bank set a softer midpoint, but recouped much of the loss as companies began snapping up the currency as it neared a one-month trough, traders said.

"Market players conducted some bargain hunting in the yuan today," said one trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5128 per dollar, 0.28 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.4943, as the greenback pulled away from its multi-month low against a basket of major currencies.

The spot market opened at 6.5023 per dollar and dropped as far as 6.5067. After a recovery, it was changing hands at 6.5032 at midday, only 0.02 percent softer than the previous close.

The Asia head of global settlement system CLS told Reuters that integrating China's yuan with CLS will take years, despite a pressing need in the world's $5 trillion a day foreign exchange market.

On Thursday, the offshore yuan was trading 0.17 percent weaker than from the onshore spot at 6.5141 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6825, or 2.54 percent softer than the midpoint.

The onshore yuan held flat against the euro by midday at 7.4696. It firmed 0.2 percent against the Japanese yen, hovering around 6.0730 to 100 yen.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)