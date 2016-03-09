Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Beijing July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI China's yuan eased against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank fixed a softer midpoint, reversing a trend of fixing it stronger for the last four trading days.

Traders reported trading was lacklustre in the morning and expected that the yuan would be moving in line with the midpoint in the near term.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5106 per dollar prior to market open, easing 0.1 percent from the previous fix 6.5041.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.5062 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5147 at midday, 0.16 percent weaker than the previous close.

"As depreciation pressure eases, the market is changing its outlook on the yuan," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.

"I personally believe in October when the new SDR basket takes effect, central banks around the world will be buying the yuan and this will surely help reverse the depreciation expectations in the currency."

The International Monetary Fund said last week it will separately identify China's yuan currency in its official foreign exchange reserves database starting Oct. 1, a move prompted by the yuan's new status in the Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.04 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.517 per dollar.

The yuan firmed 0.4 percent against the euro by midday at 7.1479. It eased 0.4 percent against the Japanese yen, hovering at 5.7850 to 100 yen.

