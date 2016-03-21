SHANGHAI China's yuan strengthened against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank fixed a stronger midpoint in line with the greenback's global slump after the U.S. Federal Reserve revised its outlook for future interest rate hikes.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and cut its expectations for rate raises in 2016 to two from four.

The U.S. currency nursed losses following the Fed's announcement, with the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, down 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4961 per dollar prior to market open, the strongest in the week, and 0.32 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.5172.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4988 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4996 at midday, strengthening 0.37 percent from the previous close. It has barely budged since its opening fluctuations to move towards the midpoint.

Traders reported bouts of dollar-buying in morning trade as the market remained cautious, testing if the yuan could cross the 6.500 threshold while most state banks stayed on the sidelines, keeping an eye on the currency market.

State banks typically intervene in trading to prop up the currency on behalf of the central bank.

On Wednesday, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed China's commercial banks sold a net $33.9 billion of foreign exchange in February, down from $54.4 billion in January, showing an easing of capital outflows as the yuan steadies.

"The data had almost no impact on the currency," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.

"In the past month, all sorts of data, no matter good or bad, had no sway over the currency market. The yuan's value has been mainly determined by policy clues from the authorities, as expected in every March as parliament gathers."

Earlier data showed net foreign exchange sales by China's central bank fell sharply to 227.9 billion yuan ($35.1 billion) in February from January's 644.5 billion, signalling reduced central bank intervention to support the yuan.

Reflecting the dollar's global tumble, the offshore yuan firmed 0.4 percent on Wednesday. It trimmed some gains in Thursday's morning trade, standing at 6.4972 per dollar by midday, within a tight 30-pip range from the onshore spot.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.7 percent against the euro by midday at 7.2920. It also eased 0.5 percent against the Japanese yen, hovering at 5.7726 to 100 yen.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)