Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI China's yuan is poised for its biggest quarterly gain since September 2014, underpinned by firmer central bank guidance as the country's financial markets continue to stabilise and the dollar loses momentum.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's cautious view on U.S. rate hikes this week, which dampened views of other Fed colleagues suggesting another increase was imminent, continued to take a toll on the greenback on Thursday.

The dollar index fell 0.3 percent against a basket of six major currencies on Wednesday. Although it recovered some losses in Asian trade on Thursday, the dollar is on track for an almost 4 percent fall for the quarter, its worst in five years.

As such, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at its strongest this year at 6.4612 per dollar prior to market open on Thursday, 0.35 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.4841.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4640 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4662 at midday, strengthening 0.06 percent from the previous close. The yuan is now within striking distance of its 2016 peak of 6.4559 set on March 18.

If the Chinese currency closes around the midday level, it would have climbed 0.4 percent for the quarter - its biggest quarterly gain since the quarter ended September 2014. The yuan is also set to finish 1.3 percent firmer for the month, the largest monthly gain in five years.

"Trading was active in the morning as the firmer midpoint today was in line with market expectations," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"I believe depreciation pressure on the yuan will further ease in April and May, as a Fed interest rate hike remains unlikely. This also means less pressure on the PBOC."

Onshore one-year yuan/dollar deliverable forwards were quoted at 6.5189 around midday. That implies expectations that the yuan will depreciate less over 12 months than was implied by Tuesday's close of 6.5338.

On Wednesday, the global transaction services organisation SWIFT said China's yuan is increasingly being used by financial institutions worldwide to settle payments with counterparties in China and Hong Kong. The yuan remained the fifth most-used currency for global payments by value in February.

Also on Wednesday, China's president Xi Jinping said the country's economy was at a new normal and shifting to a slower pace of growth than in the past.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.10 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.4725 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6275, or 2.51 percent softer than the midpoint.

The yuan market at a glance:

ONSHORE:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4612 6.4841 0.35%

Spot yuan 6.4662 6.4702 0.06%

Divergence from 0.08%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.42%

Spot change since 2005 28.00%

revaluation

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan * 6.4725 -0.10%

Offshore 6.6275 -2.51%

non-deliverable

forwards **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint..

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)