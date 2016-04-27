A vendor gives change of 10 Yuan notes to a customer at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI The yuan traded flat against the dollar on Wednesday, with corporate dollar demand seen offsetting a slightly stronger central bank midpoint and suspected state bank intervention.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4837 per dollar, 0.07 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.4882, reflecting the dollar index's retreat against a basket of major currencies overnight.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4928 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4896 at midday, steady from the previous close.

Traders cited a bout of dollar buying right after the market opening, however, state-owned banks were selling dollars around 6.4900, in an effort to support the yuan's value on behalf of the central bank.

"Rumour has it that Apple bought dollars yesterday, so the state banks were intervening today to keep dollar liquidity in balance," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

Traders also said the market saw little chance of a rate increase at the Fed meeting this week, but any changes in the Fed's dovish tone could affect market sentiment.

On Wednesday, the offshore yuan was trading 0.20 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.5027 per dollar by midday, with traders adding state banks also intervened in the offshore market.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6835, or 2.99 percent softer than the midpoint.

