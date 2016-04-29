100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

SHANGHAI The yuan lost some of its early gains against the dollar on Friday, as state-owned banks appeared to withhold offering dollar liquidity in the face of strong corporate demand and buying from market players taking profits, traders said.

If the yuan closes around the midday level, it would strengthen a solid 0.4 percent for the week.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4589 per dollar prior to market open, 0.57 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.4954, the biggest daily strengthening on record since the 2005 exchange rate reform.

The spot yuan opened at 6.4630 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4744 at midday, only 0.05 percent stronger than the previous close and 155 pips weaker than the midpoint.

"It's weird that big banks are not out selling dollars given that the spread between the spot rate and the midpoint has reached almost 150 pips," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"Either they've let their guard down or they are still testing how tamed the market has become under the central bank's firm hand."

Since the start of 2016, state-owned banks have routinely provided dollar liquidity to support the yuan on behalf of the central bank, and traders say they normally step in when the spot rate traded around 50-100 pips away from the midpoint.

Some analysts said the Chinese central bank appeared to have strayed from its strategy of keeping the yuan stable against a basket of currencies, and had instead paid more heed to the dollar index.

"We find that the PBOC has not followed its announced strategy to stabilize the CFETS RMB basket," wrote Natixis in a research note, referring to the domestic market, China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

"Instead, the PBOC has followed the dollar index, that is moving the RMB against the dollar at an extent that is similar to the daily move of major currencies against the dollar."

RMB is the official name for the Chinese currency, the yuan.

On Friday, the offshore yuan was trading 0.11 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.4818 per dollar.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)