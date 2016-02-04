SHANGHAI The People's Bank of China set its official yuan midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.5419 per dollar prior to the market open on Thursday, the strongest fixing since Jan. 6, after the dollar tumbled in global markets.

The dollar nursed hefty losses against the yen and euro on Thursday after tumbling overnight when a top Federal Reserve official tempered expectations on the pace of future U.S. interest rate increases.

(This story corrects "high" to "strong point" to clarify exchange rate firmed vs dollar but rate was mathematically lower)

