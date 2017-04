100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China will cooperate with the International Monetary Fund in an assessment of whether the yuan should be included in the fund's currency basket, known as Special Drawing Rights, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

The remarks were made by Wang Yungui, head of policy and regulations at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) during a news conference in Beijing.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing By Nicholas Heath)