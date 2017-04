South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

BEIJING China will establish a direct trading exchange market between the yuan and the Korean won, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Friday.

Direct forex trading between the two currencies will begin in the first half of 2016, the bank said, citing a meeting between its governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, and South Korean finance minister Yoo Il-ho.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance meetings in Shanghai.

