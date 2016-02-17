HONG KONG Mainland China lender China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd has won approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange for an initial public offering expected to raise around $1 billion, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the transaction.

The commercial lender, based in China's eastern Zhejiang province, could start pitching the deal to investors in early March, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing one of the people familiar with the IPO plans.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters e-mailed request for comment on the IPO.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)