Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
HONG KONG Gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd (0384.HK) plans to buy London-listed Fortune Oil's FOOI.L gas business in China for HK$3.1 billion (247.5 million pounds), sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The deal is part of an asset restructuring at China Gas, the sources said. They declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Shares of China Gas was suspended on Monday morning. Both China Gas and Fortune Oil declined to comment.
(Reporting by Alison Lui; Editing by Alison Leung)
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.