A man walks past an advertisement board showing the logos of Huawei and ZTE on it, outside a mobile phone repair shop in Wuhan October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

SINGAPORE China Mobile Ltd, the world's largest mobile carrier by subscribers, has awarded initial 4G contracts worth around 20 billion yuan (2.0 billion pounds), with Chinese telecom gear makers Huawei and ZTE taking more than half, industry sources said.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp have obtained about 25 percent each of the total 4G procurement in China Mobile's tender this year, said the sources, who are familiar with the negotiations but declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Foreign vendors such as Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent SA and Nokia Siemens Networks have obtained a share of around 10 percent each, the sources said.

China Mobile, Huawei and Ericsson could not be reached immediately for comment. ZTE declined to comment, while Alcatel-Lucent said it had not yet heard of any official decision from China Mobile.

