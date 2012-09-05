Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Wednesday it launched an investigation into suspected dumping of solar panels by Chinese producers, a move that could trigger a trade war between the European Union and China.
The investigation into one of the biggest import sectors ever targeted stems from a complaint by a group of European solar companies, led by Germany's SolarWorld SWVG.DE.
The group, comprising members in Germany, Italy, Spain and other EU countries, says Chinese peers have been selling panels below market value in Europe.
China's solar firms have warned of a trade war, calling on the Beijing government to strike back. Chinese producers include Yingli Green Energy (YGE.N), Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N, Trina Solar Ltd (TSL.N) and Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ.O).
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.