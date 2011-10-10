BEIJING China Vanke, the country's biggest homebuilder, said property sales revenue fell 12 percent in September to 12.5 billion yuan (£1.28 billion), a second successive monthly fall, reflecting government efforts to cool the property market.

The value of property sales in September was up 19.4 percent from the previous month, Vanke said on Monday.

The company also said total property sales revenue in the first nine months rose 36 percent to 97.1 billion yuan.

Property sales in major Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have slowed sharply in recent months, after the government embarked on a campaign to rein in runaway real estate prices about two years ago.

Chinese shares closed at their lowest since March 2009 on Monday, dragged by property issues after local media reported a drop in property sales volumes during the Golden Week holiday last week as volume in Shanghai slumped to a 33-month low.

Vanke said the company would keep taking a "cautious" attitude in new land purchases, although it has relatively abundant cash at hand. It added that land prices may fall in coming months.

