Singer Chris Brown (C) attends a hearing, with attorney Mark Geragos, at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2013.

LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday ordered a new report on singer Chris Brown's community service after prosecutors said he cut corners while fulfilling work requirements imposed after his 2009 assault on girlfriend Rihanna.

Rihanna accompanied Brown, 23, to court in a show of support for the man who pleaded guilty to punching and beating her four years ago. The couple have recently rekindled their romance.

Brown is serving five years probation and last year was deemed to have completed 180 days of community service and domestic violence counselling.

During Wednesday's brief hearing, Brown sat expressionless with his hands folded in a dark sport coat. Rihanna sat behind him dressed in a white top and black pants.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Brandlin ordered Brown to meet with his probation officer to address claims by prosecutors that his community service records contain "significant discrepancies, indicating, at best, sloppy documentation and, at worst, fraudulent reporting."

The "Don't Wake Me Up" singer was ordered back to court on April 5 at which time Brandlin will set a date for another hearing on whether to revoke his probation.

Brown's community service involved tasks like cutting grass, picking up trash and removing graffiti. He was allowed to complete it in his home state of Virginia.

This week Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Mary Murray accused Virginia authorities of poor management of the singer's service and records and said his community service case should be transferred to Los Angeles.

Outside court, Brown's attorney, Mark Geragos, accused the District Attorney's office of persecuting Brown.

"I've ... never, ever had a client that has been tortured by a DA's office on probation like Chris Brown has," he said.

