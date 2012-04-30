A new 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan is driven off the final production line during a celebration ceremony for the production launch of the new 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country mnivans at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario January 18,... REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT Chrysler Group LLC's minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, re-opened on Monday afternoon after shutting for less than a day due to a short-lived strike at a nearby supplier plant, Chrysler and the Canadian Auto Workers said.

The plant, which makes two types of minivans and a cargo van, was shut for part of Monday after a CAW union local at Dakkota Integrated Systems initially turned down a new contract, according to officials with CAW Local 444, which represents workers at the Chrysler plant.

All three shifts at the plant were told Monday afternoon to report to duty as normal after union members reversed their initial vote, the CAW and Chrysler said.

Dakkota workers at its Lakeshore, Ontario, plant on Sunday voted 61-percent against a new contract that called for a 9-percent pay raise over three years from present production pay of $17.50 per hour, union officials said.

But on Monday, the same workers reversed that vote, approving the contract by a 3-to-1 margin, said a CAW spokeswoman.

The plant makes the Dodge Caravan minivan, the Chrysler Town & Country minivan and the RAM Cargo Van.

Chrysler is majority-owned and is managed by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

