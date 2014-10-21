Poland's Prosecutor-General Andrzej Seremet speaks during a news conference regarding tapes published by magazine Wprost this week in Warsaw June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW Poland is to ask the European Court of Human Rights to re-consider its ruling that Poland violated its human rights commitments by hosting a secret CIA jail on its soil, the prosecutor general was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The court in Strasbourg said in a ruling issued in July this year that the CIA had used a facility in a Polish forest, code named "Quartz", as a hub in its network of sites around the world where al Qaeda suspects were interrogated.

Poland has always denied that the CIA had a jail on its territory, despite evidence pointing to Polish involvement in the U.S. programme of "extraordinary rendition" put in place after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

"A motion from Poland to the court on a review of this case before the Grand Chamber is being finalised," state news agency PAP cited Prosecutor-General Andrzej Seremet as saying.

Under the procedures of the Strasbourg court, seeking a referral to the Grand Chamber is equivalent to lodging an appeal.

Seremet was quoted as saying that the court had ruled unfairly that Poland had not cooperated with the court.

He said Poland was limited in the material it could hand over to the court because much of it was classified, and he said the court had not put in place arrangements that would have allowed Poland to share that information in confidence.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Janet Lawrence)