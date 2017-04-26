PARIS French construction materials group Saint Gobain (SGOB.PA) reported an 8.8 percent rise in first-quarter sales from a year ago and maintained its target for higher operating profits this year on a like-for-like basis.

St Gobain, which is looking to buy a controlling stake in Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika (SIK.S), said first-quarter sales rose to 9.937 billion euros (8.31 billion pounds), led by higher turnover in north America, Asia and western Europe.

According to a consensus compiled for Reuters by Inquiry Financial, the mean forecast for first-quarter sales stood at 9.895 billion euros.

