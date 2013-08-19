HONG KONG China Cinda Asset Management Corp, one of four companies set up in the late 1990s to manage China's bad loans, has filed an application with the Hong Kong stock exchange for a proposed $2 billion (£1.28 billion) initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Monday.

The deal is expected to be launched at the end of the year, IFR reported citing two sources familiar with the matter. IFR is a Thomson Reuters publication.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and UBS UBSN.VX, had formally began working on Cinda's listing, IFR reported in June. The four are expected to play senior roles on the float, likely as sponsors, and more banks are expected to be added.

(Reporting by Fio Lau at IFR; Editing by Matt Driskill)