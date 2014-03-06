Britain's largest cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc (CINE.L) said full-year pretax profit fell 19.3 percent, hurt by transaction and reorganisation costs related to a recent acquisition and a regulatory probe.

Cineworld said pretax profit fell to 30.9 million pounds ($51.7 million) in the year ended December 26, from 38.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13.2 percent to 406.1 million pounds at the only listed cinema chain in the UK.

Shares in the Chiswick, London-based company closed at 309.25 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

