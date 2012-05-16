Cinema chain Cineworld Group Plc's (CINE.L) revenue for the 19 weeks to May 10 rose 6.3 percent on higher box office sales.

UK's only listed cinema chain also said it was confident that growth for the full year would match market estimates, while revenue for the first half would be at last year's level.

Cineworld, which currently operates 79 sites, has films like "The Dictator", "Snow White and the Huntsman" and "Men in Black 3" in 3D scheduled to be released in the remainder of the first half.

But this line-up would clash with the forthcoming European football championships as well as the challenging June comparative trading period, the company said in a statement.

Cineworld said its line-up for the second half of the year, comprising of 3D films like "The Amazing Spiderman", "Ice Age 4" and "The Hobbit" as well as a range of 2D films, were scheduled after considering the timing of the Olympics.

Box office revenue rose 8.6 percent for the period as admissions went up by 3.3 percent and average ticket price rose 5 percent. Retail revenue rose 3.9 percent. revenue from other sources fell 10.1 percent.

Cineworld shares, which have risen about 5 percent this year, closed at 215 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)