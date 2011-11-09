Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O), the world's biggest networking equipment maker, reported quarterly earnings per share that beat estimates, signalling that efforts to revive growth are beginning to pay off.

The company on Wednesday reported adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share for the fiscal first quarter ended October 29, compared with the average analyst forecast of 39 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $11.3 billion from $10.75 billion a year earlier, versus the average forecast of $11.03 billion .

Cisco shares gained more than 1 percent to $17.79 in extended trade after closing down 3.8 percent at $17.61.

(Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Richard Chang)