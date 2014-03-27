Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
Spherix Inc, which buys and licenses technology patents, said it filed a lawsuit against Cisco Inc alleging infringement of 11 patents Spherix acquired from Nortel Networks.
Spherix said the infringement accounted for a "vast majority" of Cisco's more than $43 billion in sales of routers and switches in the United States over the five years ended July 27, 2013.
Spherix said it acquired the patents from the bankrupt Canadian telecom company in December last year.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.