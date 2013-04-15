Aldermore's full-year profit jumps 34 percent
Aldermore Group Plc reported a 34 percent jump in full-year profit as the British bank issued more mortgages and loans to homeowners as well as small and medium enterprises.
HONG KONG Citigroup Inc (C.N) has named Joseph Chang as head of prime finance in Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
In that role, Chang will lead the bank's provision of services to hedge funds such as brokerage, financing and introductions of investors.
He will report to Nick Roe, global head of prime finance, and Nadir Mahmud, Asia Pacific head of markets, the memo said.
Chang was previously regional business manager for Citi's Asia equities business.
A Citi spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
LONDON Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, reported a 67 percent slump in pretax profit after booking a raft of exceptional charges, the bulk of which related to its poorly performing plumbing and heating business.
LONDON Merlin Entertainments said it had seen a boost in the number of European tourists who were taking advantage of the weak pound after Brexit to visit its London attractions including Madame Tussauds, lifting its confidence for 2017.