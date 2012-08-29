HONG KONG Citi (C.N) has poached Alex Schrantz from Barclays (BARC.L) as its new head of corporate finance for Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

A Citi spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Schrantz was at Goldman Sachs (GS.N) for 19 years in New York, London and Hong Kong before joining Barclays in May 2011, where he was head of corporate finance advisory and execution, Asia-Pacific.

He will start work at Citi in Hong Kong in November, the memo said.

Schrantz is the second banker in the past year to join Citi from Barclays after spending around a year with the British bank. On August 31 last year Citi hired Gary Kuo from Barclays as vice chairman of Asia global banking. Kuo had been co-head of investment banking for Greater China at Barclays.

Citi has poached several other senior Asian bankers from the competition as it attempts to capitalise on a good start for the year in its investment banking unit. It named Will McLane as head of corporate and investment banking for the ASEAN region, Reuters reported in July. McLane had worked at Morgan Stanley for 15 years.

In March the bank also hired Roger Zhu from CICC as co-head of China corporate and investment banking.

Schrantz will report to Farhan Faruqui, Citi's head of corporate and investment banking for the region, and his newly created role will involve originating and supervising the execution of capital markets deals, the memo said.

In addition to his work at Goldman Sachs, Schrantz was a member of the listing committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from 2006 to 2010. The committee approves IPOs, oversees rules changes and conducts disciplinary hearings.

