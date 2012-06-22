LONDON U.S. bank Citigroup (C.N) said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) to buy a portion of the French lender's shipping loan book for an undisclosed price.

"Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking and Citi have today confirmed an agreement for the sale of a portion of Societe Generale's shipping portfolio to Citi," the U.S. investment bank said in a statement.

European lenders, reeling from the euro zone crisis and more than three years of pain in the shipping market, are under growing pressure to cut exposure to risky and dollar-denominated assets such as ship and trade finance to meet tougher capital rules and shore up reserves.

"This is a very strategic move for Citi that adds value to SocGen and also shows that, despite the weakness of the (shipping) industry, it is still on the radar of major international banks," said Basil Karatzas, chief executive of Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co, which is active on the ship brokerage and bank advisory and side.

A number of shipping companies have been burdened by a glut of vessels caused by an over ordering of ships when times were good.

SocGen said in January it aimed to exit or cut its property, shipping and aircraft financing activities.

"SGCIB and Citi are committed to working in a coordinated manner in order to make the transition as timely and efficient as possible for the borrowers," Citi said.

BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), SocGen's bigger French rival, is also aiming to exit or reduce non-core activities such as shipping. Similar moves are being examined by smaller French rival Natixis (CNAT.PA), bank memos showed.

A ship industry source said SocGen had offered its whole portfolio to sell in January.

"Citi is looking to increase their shipping exposure in the market and it is easier to acquire loans rather than originate them from scratch," the source said.

"Citi's funding costs are in dollars, which gave them an edge as it meant it was cheaper than players operating in euros."

