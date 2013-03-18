FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
NEW YORK Citigroup Inc (C.N) has agreed to pay $730 million to settle a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who said they were misled by the company's disclosures.
Purchasers of the bank's debt and preferred stock between 2006 and 2008 claimed there were misstatements and omissions in the disclosures, Citigroup said in a statement announcing the proposed settlement.
The investors accused the bank of bank understating loss reserves for its high-risk residential mortgage loans and falsely stating risky assets were of high credit quality, according to Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, a law firm that represented pension funds and other investors in the case.
The bank denied the allegations and said it was entering into the settlement to end the litigation. It said the settlement would be covered by existing litigation reserves.
"This settlement is another significant step toward resolving our exposure to claims arising from the financial crisis," the bank said in its statement.
The class action was filed on behalf of purchasers of 48 offerings of preferred stock and bonds, the law firm said.
The proposed settlement, which will be reviewed by U.S. District Court Judge Sidney Stein in New York, comes after more than four years of litigation.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Carol Bishopric, Bernad Orr)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.