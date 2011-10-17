A Citi group logo can be seen on an automatic teller machine in Citi Field during an MLB exhibition game between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox in Flushing, New York April 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Citigroup Inc reported higher third-quarter earnings on Monday, helped by an accounting gain, but the bank's executives cautioned that developed markets could face weak growth for years, and the bank's shares fell.

Stripping out the accounting gain, the results were better than analysts had expected, and Citi rallied. But shares later fell 1.4 percent after senior executives sounded cautious notes about the economy and potential lending margins.

Like its rivals, Citigroup was hit by the European debt crisis and the sluggish U.S. economy. Investment banking fees dropped, and its loan book fell 2 percent. Operating expenses rose, in part because of investments the bank is making to boost its business.

Citigroup Chief Executive Vikram Pandit is trying to turn the bank around after the financial crisis by focussing on emerging markets, where economies are still growing relatively quickly. The weak U.S. economy has weighed on results at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co.

Overseas growth has helped Citigroup in recent quarters, but there are also early signs of difficulties in Citigroup's emerging markets business. For example, retail loan volume in

Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported net income of $3.77 billion (2.39 billion pounds), or $1.23 per share, up from $2.17 billion, or 72 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

The third-quarter results included a pre-tax gain of $1.9 billion, or 39 cents per share after taxes, due to the bank's widening credit spreads during the quarter. When a bank's debt weakens relative to U.S. Treasuries, it can record an accounting gain because it could profit from buying back debt.

Excluding that gain, Citi earned $2.6 billion, or 84 cents per share, compared with analysts' average forecast of 81 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Citi's shares fell 48 cents to $27.92.

INVESTMENT BANKING HIT

Like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup's investment banking business was hurt when European market turmoil made companies reluctant to buy competitors or issue securities.

Revenue at Citi's continuing securities and banking business fell 12 percent excluding the debt value adjustment, to $4.84 billion.

Overall operating expenses for Citigroup rose 8 percent from a year earlier. Operating expenses were $12.46 billion and have been hovering around that level since the fourth quarter of 2010. From the beginning of 2009 through the third quarter of 2010, quarterly operating expenses were typically closer to $11.9 billion.

Citi, which received three U.S. government rescues at the height of the financial crisis, is seeing its problem loan portfolio shrink.

Nonaccrual loans fell to $7.95 billion from $12.46 billion a year earlier.

The bank's share price has fallen about 40 percent this year, in line with declines for other large banks.

(Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, N.C.; editing by John Wallace)