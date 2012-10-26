BOSTON Massachusetts' top securities regulator said on Friday that his office is probing Wall Street investment banks besides Citigroup Inc to see whether they may have improperly leaked research.

Earlier on Friday, William Galvin announced a $2 million fine against Citigroup (C.N) for having broken state laws when analysts discussed confidential information about Facebook Inc (FB.O) with journalists before the social media company's initial public offering.

"We are looking at all of them - Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JP Morgan (JPM.N). It is a very active investigation," Galvin said, adding that his office had concluded the Citi case first because investigators found emails.

(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)