Citigroup Inc (C.N) reported a lower first-quarter profit on Monday as the bank worked to contain expenses in the face of volatile capital markets and the need to finish overhauling its business portfolio after the financial crisis.

COMMENTARY:

GARY TOWNSEND, CEO OF HILL-TOWNSEND CAPITAL:

"I think the way to look at Citigroup is that there has been a rebound in the capital markets business. That certainly bodes well for the rest of the year. We think the second quarter will be better than the first quarter in that regard."

"The loan provision didn't come down as much as we expected, but they said credit quality continues to improve. There was a $1 billion loss in Citi Holdings. Citi Holdings is now only about 10 percent of assets. You can imagine in a year or two where Citi Holdings is not particularly material. That eliminates a major drag on the company's finances."

"It's a good quarter without being as superlative as JPMorgan's was. They continue to progress. They have headwinds that maybe only Bank of America has, but they seem to be managing those headwinds."

JEFF SICA, PRESIDENT, SICA WEALTH MANAGEMENT IN MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY:

"The quarterly results are disappointing. The earnings per share trailed estimates, the revenue and cost-cutting aren't there. They're disappointing."

JOE TERRIL, PRESIDENT OF TERRIL & CO:

"Revenues were not up to expectations and expenses were a little bit higher than what I anticipated. With what they've released out of loan reserves, it was surprising they couldn't' do better than 95 cents. But we'll have to see what Pandit has to say."

(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas and Lauren LaCapra in New York)