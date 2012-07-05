Claire Danes and her husband, fellow actor Hugh Dancy, arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the 'Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations' exhibition in New York, in this May 7, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Actors Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes arrive at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, in this January 30, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Claire Danes, star of the hit TV thriller "Homeland," is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Hugh Dancy, People magazine reported on Wednesday, citing a representative for the actress.

Danes, who won a Golden Globe prize in January for her portrayal of Carrie Mathison, Homeland's intuitive and overwrought CIA officer in the popular U.S. show, married Dancy, the star of "Hannibal", in 2009.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)