LONDON Zouk, a clean technology and green infrastructure private equity fund with 400 million euros (335 million pounds) under management, sees investment opportunities in energy efficiency and energy storage, the fund's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The London-based fund manager is planning to invest in up to 12 additional European-focused clean technology companies and four to eight infrastructure projects over the next three years, with each investment in the range of 10-20 million euros.

"The one thing to get excited about in the cleantech area is energy efficiency," Zouk CEO Samer Salty told Reuters.

There is a wave of start-up companies developing new technologies to help consumers save energy, whether it is in their cars, appliances or household insulation, he said.

Part of the efficiency drive comes from legislation, such as the European Union's goal to reduce energy consumption by 20 percent by 2020.

Consumers and companies are also becoming more aware that the money they spend on energy efficiency can help them save money in long run, Salty said.

Banks such as HSBC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have recently flagged up energy efficiency as a major growth area.

Earlier this month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report cited the economic slump as a key reason why energy efficiency is becoming the central plank of energy policy worldwide.

End-use energy efficiency offers the greatest potential than existing technology to curb energy demand and to cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2030-35, potentially accounting for more than 50 percent of total CO2 savings, it said.

"Cost will be the key driver, in our view, with a general rule of thumb across sectors that every dollar spent on energy efficiency means $2-4 in lifetime cost savings," it said.

FUNDS

Zouk's 230 million euro Europe Clean Tech II fund, which was closed in 2011, has invested in three energy efficiency companies and one focusing on waste-to-energy.

Salty said possible investment areas include energy storage, building materials, electric mobility and smart grid technology.

Energy storage can help power suppliers better manage the electricity generated from wind and solar during times of idle wind or cloudy days.

While the technology exists, the cost of storage is difficult to value and remains relatively high compared to conventional electricity generation, Salty said.

Last year, Zouk launched a second renewable and environmental infrastructure fund that will focus on late stage development projects in areas such as solar, wind, biomass and geothermal technology.

The fund is expected to reach its 200 million euro target within the next 12 months, and it already has two deals lined up. "We expect to close these deals soon," Salty said, declining to mention the companies or sectors they operate it in.

He said he would make more investment in the solar power generation sector as prices for panels that convert sunlight into electricity have fallen sharply over the past year.

He said there was still growth opportunity in distributed solar power generation on rooftops. "There is no better time than now with low panel prices for solar."

