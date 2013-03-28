NEW YORK Clearwire Corp CLWR.O plans to notify Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) on Thursday that it will tap another $80 million (52.8 million pounds) of financing as part of its deal with the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, two people close to the matter said.

Clearwire has the option to draw on $80 million of financing on April 1 from Sprint, which already owns almost a 51 percent stake in Clearwire. In December, Sprint offered $2.97 per share to buy the rest of Clearwire that it does not own, and provide the wireless broadband operator up to $800 million in financing.

It is unclear if satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp (DISH.O), which made a counter offer for Clearwire in January for $3.30 per share, is still in deal talks with the carrier.

Spokesmen for Clearwire and Dish declined to comment. A spokesman for Sprint was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Sinead Carew; Editing by Ryan Woo)