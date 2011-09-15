SAN FRANCISCO Rising sea levels from climate change could wash away some of California's most iconic beaches by the end of the century, along with hundreds of millions of dollars in property, according to a new study.

"If beaches disappear, shrink and erode, we are going to have less tourism," said Phillip King, associate professor of economics at San Francisco State University. "We took the best available science, and it's possible the (estimated) costs are still too low."

Economists at the university spent two years projecting economic losses from climate change at San Francisco's Ocean Beach, and the communities of Carpinteria, Malibu, Venice and Torrey Pines State Reserve near San Diego.

Based on forecasts calling for sea levels to rise between 1 and 2 meters (yards) by the year 2100, the researchers devised models predicting which properties, infrastructure, wildlife habitat and open space would be flooded or eroded, and the value of those losses.

They also surveyed existing reports to determine how costly it would be to protect or replace those coastal resources.

Venice Beach stands to be the hardest hit of the five shorelines studied, with a 2-meter rise in sea level over the next 90 years resulting in $96 million in losses, according to the report. A 1-meter increase over the same period would trigger $31.6 million in losses there.

Factoring in additional damage from erosion of areas just inland from the coastline, the researchers predicted total economic losses by the end of the century could range from nearly $600 million to $1 billion or more for the five areas combined.

A more comprehensive 2009 study by the Pacific Institute, an environmental think tank, concluded that nearly 500,000 people and $100 billion worth of property along California's entire coast were at risk of severe flooding from rising sea levels this century unless new safeguards were put in place.

The report also found that large tracts of the picturesque Pacific coast would be lost to accelerated erosion. It suggested that the heightened flood risk could be minimized by investing about $14 billion in a system of newly built or upgraded sea walls, levees and offshore breakwaters to reinforce some 1,100 miles of coast.

The San Francisco State University researchers said their findings could guide policymakers when they consider future shorefront development. (Editing by Steve Gorman and Cynthia Johnston)