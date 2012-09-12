* Gummer succeeds Adair Turner
* Gov't says satisfied conflicts of interest will be handled
LONDON, Sept 12 The UK government has appointed
John Gummer as the new chair of the Committee on Climate Change,
which advises the government on its emissions targets and
preparing for the impacts of global warming, it said on
Wednesday.
Gummer, known as Lord Deben, succeeds Adair Turner, who
stepped down earlier this year to concentrate on his role as the
chair of the Financial Services Authority.
Gummer was a Member of Parliament until 2010 and was
Secretary of State for the Environment between 1993 and 1997.
He is currently a chairman at Veolia Water UK and offshore
wind consortium Forewind.
"The government has explored conflicts of interest with Lord
Deben and is satisfied that arrangements will be in place to
handle any perceived conflicts," the Department of Energy and
Climate Change said in a statement.