* Gummer succeeds Adair Turner

* Gov't says satisfied conflicts of interest will be handled

LONDON, Sept 12 The UK government has appointed John Gummer as the new chair of the Committee on Climate Change, which advises the government on its emissions targets and preparing for the impacts of global warming, it said on Wednesday.

Gummer, known as Lord Deben, succeeds Adair Turner, who stepped down earlier this year to concentrate on his role as the chair of the Financial Services Authority.

Gummer was a Member of Parliament until 2010 and was Secretary of State for the Environment between 1993 and 1997.

He is currently a chairman at Veolia Water UK and offshore wind consortium Forewind.

"The government has explored conflicts of interest with Lord Deben and is satisfied that arrangements will be in place to handle any perceived conflicts," the Department of Energy and Climate Change said in a statement.