DURBAN, South Africa The chairwoman of U.N. climate talks urged delegates to approve compromise draft accords on fighting global warming, telling delegates they should set aside national interests in order to save the planet.

South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said the four separate texts were not perfect but represented a good outcome after two weeks of sometimes fraught negotiations in the port city of Durban.

"Let us agree to accept the Durban outcome package. I feel the four pieces of the package before us .... represent a comprehensive, balanced and credible set of outcomes for this conference," she said.

"I think we all realise they are not perfect. But we should not let the perfect become the enemy of the good and the possible," she added.

