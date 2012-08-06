LONDON Almost 200 countries face the tough task of agreeing a new global climate deal by a deadline of 2015, forcing all nations to curb emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases.

Environment ministers will meet in Doha, Qatar, from November 26 for two weeks to start preparing the new accord.

Below are the main issues they face:

CLIMATE DEAL

Countries agreed at talks in Durban, South Africa, last year to work out a new accord by 2015 which would apply to all parties under the U.N.'s 1992 climate convention and would come into force no later than 2020.

A working group was set up to organise a workplan for 2012-2015, but clear timetables and targets have not yet been set. U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres said in May they should be set this year.

Countries need to agree on two separate workplans: one to increase the ambition for emissions cuts before 2020; another to work toward a fair, ambitious and globally binding agreement in 2015, according to civil society organisation coalition Climate Action Network (CAN) International.

The Durban deal talked of a "new protocol, legal instrument or legally binding deal" by 2015. Countries have to decide which of these forms the pact will take.

ISSUE OF EQUITY

How to share the responsibility, costs and burden of emissions cuts and climate adaptation among rich and poor countries has long been a stumbling block.

This has been exacerbated by a global geo-political shift whereby traditional "developing" economies like China, India and Brazil are growing rapidly. China has overtaken the United States as the world's top emitter of greenhouse gases.

Some rich countries like the United States are reluctant to commit to more ambitious action that may harm their economic competitiveness at a time of weak growth compared with rivals led by China.

Developing countries say that industrialised countries should shoulder most of the burden for climate change since the rich have burnt fossil fuels since the Industrial Revolution.

EMISSIONS CUTS

Current emissions cut pledges are not seen as sufficient to keep global temperature rises to below a ceiling agreed in 2010 of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) - a level climate scientists say is required to avoid the worst effects of warming.

Many developing nations say a lower limit, of 1.5 C, is needed to avoid ever more heatwaves, floods and rising seas.

Nations are under pressure to put emissions cut pledges for a second phase of the Kyoto Protocol on the table or deepen existing ones before the current phase ends on December 31, as well as decide on the level of cuts under a 2015 deal.

Some of the least developed countries have not yet made pledges to limit emissions and face increasing pressure to do so, such as Malaysia, the Philippines and some Middle Eastern nations.

KYOTO PROTOCOL

Around 187 countries have ratified the Kyoto Protocol, obliging average cuts in emissions of at least 5.2 percent below 1990 levels by 2008-12 by almost 40 industrialised nations.

The United States signed the pact but never ratified it and says it has no plans to join now.

In Durban, nations agreed to extend the Kyoto Protocol but they have not decided how long the second period will last - five years or eight. Japan, Russia, Canada have said they will not sign up to a new commitment period.

The European Union and some smaller nations covering 15 percent of global emissions have committed to more cuts under the second commitment period. The positions of Kyoto members Australia and New Zealand are not yet clear.

In Doha, amendments and the body of the Kyoto Protocol need to be agreed and adopted so the second period can be ratified and enter into effect in 2013 to avoid a legal gap.

A procedure to increase emissions cut pledges under the second commitment period should also be agreed on this year.

CLIMATE FINANCE

Developed countries have agreed to raise long-term finance of $100 billion annually by 2020 to help developing countries adapt to the effects of climate change.

Identifying sources of finance has long been a contentious issue and over the years suggestions have included a financial transactions tax, national carbon taxes, carbon levies on international transport and redirecting fossil fuel subsidies.

A Green Climate Fund was meant to channel some of that long-term finance but the organisation of the fund has been thwarted by delays and is still an empty shell.

The fund's host needs to be sorted out and sources of finance identified before countries start putting money in.

Environmental groups are urging countries to commit at least $10-15 billion a year in new and additional finance to be disbursed through the fund over the years 2013-2015.

Sources: UNFCCC, CAN International, Reuters

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Janet Lawrence)