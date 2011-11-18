The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) urged countries to make disaster management plans to adapt to the growing risk of extreme weather linked to climate change, in a report released in Uganda on Friday.

Following are reactions to the report:

EU COMMISSIONER FOR CLIMATE ACTION, CONNIE HEDEGAARD

"It goes without saying that this is yet another wake-up call. With all the knowledge and rational arguments in favour of urgent climate action, it is frustrating to see that some governments do not show the political will to act.

"Carbon emissions reached a record level last year. This can only highlight the worrying inconsistency between what is happening and what should be happening.

"Governments will have another chance of getting their global act together at the end of this month in Durban. In light of the even more compelling facts, the question has to be put to those governments in favour of postponing decisions: for how long can you defend your inaction?'"

OXFAM CLIMATE CHANGE ADVISER, TIM GORE

"The IPCC report is a warning bell for world leaders to act now on climate change to save lives and money.

"The link between climate change and an increase in the frequency and intensity of some extreme weather events is becoming ever clearer, and it is the world's poorest and most vulnerable people who are being hit the worst.

With the window of opportunity for avoiding catastrophic climate change rapidly closing, there is no time to waste. Governments gathering in Durban for the UN climate talks at the end of November must take action to manage future risks resulting from our planet's increasingly extreme weather."

GREENPEACE CLIMATE POLICY COORDINATOR, MARIA RYDING

"Today's IPCC report brings home the inescapable fact: that climate change is not only fuelling extreme weather, it is causing an escalation in impacts both on humans and economies, most of which are increasingly being borne by the developing world.

"Our addiction to fossil fuels is leading us blindly towards a cliff edge. Governments urgently need to implement adaptation strategies to deal with the unavoidable impacts of climate change, and rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"It is of crucial importance that the worlds poorest nations receive the support they need to adapt."

UNITED NATIONS FRAMEWORK CONVENTION ON CLIMATE CHANGE

"The new IPCC report is a stark reminder of the extent to which rising greenhouse gas concentrations and the ensuing rise in global average temperatures are already leading to increased incidences of floods and heat waves, and that such incidences will become more frequent and severe if the global rise in greenhouse gas emissions is left unchecked.

"Governments meeting in Durban for the UN climate change conference (from November 28) must therefore finalise the institutional framework ... that can help developing countries adapt to the dire effects of climate change and to curb their emissions."

NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENSE COUNCIL PRESIDENT FRANCES BEINECKE

"This is what persistent climate denial and political paralysis has brought us: extreme weather events that endanger our health and further strain the budgets of families and governments alike.

"It's not too late to act. We still have time to shield ourselves from worse impacts, but we have to start cutting carbon pollution now."

(Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)