LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The number of cities reporting on their efforts to tackle global warming has jumped 70 percent to 533 across 89 countries since a new climate change agreement was adopted late last year, according to the group gathering the data.

London-based climate research group CDP said more cities are now doing an inventory of their greenhouse gas emissions with a view to managing them, amid growing awareness of climate risks.

In 2016, four in 10 cities are measuring their emissions, compared with one in 10 five years ago, CDP said in a report released on Tuesday.

Last December, some 195 nations reached a deal to limit global temperature rise to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius by shifting away from fossil fuel use this century.

Here are some facts and figures from the report, which also breaks down the cities' environmental data by region:

