LONDON European industrial business leaders attempts to curb emissions are being thwarted by a lack of focus on innovation and new technology, according to a study on Thursday.

The study, launched from the Paris climate talks designed to thrash out a global deal to cut greenhouse gas emissions, comes just days after Bill Gates launched a multi-billion-dollar clean energy research and development initiative with heads of state.

The Sparking an Innovation Step Change study, carried out by the EU's climate innovation agency Climate-KIC, surveyed more than 115 board level executives from sectors including construction, manufacturing and engineering.

It found 63 percent of European industrial business leaders acknowledge the risks posed by climate change but only 29 percent believe they can respond using innovative technologies and ways of working.

"Many businesses seem to have forgotten how to innovate, or are delaying innovation until they get a policy silver bullet,” said Bertrand van Ee, Chief Executive of Climate-KIC.

“The science shows we need to reconfigure the economy in-line with the 2°C trajectory - and innovation must sit at the centre of the transition,” he said.

Negotiators in Paris aim to reach a deal that will ultimately stop global temperatures rising more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Less than one in four of the companies surveyed said their research and development departments have sufficient expertise to respond to climate change, while nearly two thirds dedicate 5 percent or less of their R&D budget to climate innovation.

Climate-KIC is supported by the European Commission's European Institute of Innovation and Technology.

